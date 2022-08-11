EtherGem (EGEM) Price Reaches $0.0066

EtherGem (EGEM) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. EtherGem has a market cap of $129,546.65 and $283.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EtherGem has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EtherGem alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,199.18 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004129 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00037422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00127457 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00067218 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EGEM is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io.

EtherGem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.