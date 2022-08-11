Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,424 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,470,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,072,000 after purchasing an additional 650,759 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,104,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,867,000 after purchasing an additional 48,243 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,809,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,784,000 after purchasing an additional 27,454 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $528,021,000. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,302,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,595,000 after purchasing an additional 206,150 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $242.22 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.88 and a 12 month high of $329.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.41.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

