Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 5,725 Shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.64% of Genasys worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNSS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genasys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Genasys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Genasys by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,306,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 451,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Stock Up 4.5 %

GNSS opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. Genasys Inc. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $5.85.

About Genasys

Genasys ( NASDAQ:GNSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million. Genasys had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Genasys Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

