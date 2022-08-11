Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Esquire Financial has a payout ratio of 9.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Esquire Financial to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Shares of ESQ opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.69. The firm has a market cap of $310.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.90. Esquire Financial has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $39.50.

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 29.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the first quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Esquire Financial by 267.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

