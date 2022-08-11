ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.12-$3.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15. ESCO Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.12-$1.18 EPS.

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE ESE traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.98. 98,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,049. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.39. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $60.03 and a 1-year high of $96.01. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.09.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

