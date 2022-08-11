Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of PayPal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.85. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

PYPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.38.

PYPL stock opened at $98.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PayPal has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $296.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day moving average is $96.67. The firm has a market cap of $114.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

