EQB (TSE:EQB) PT Lowered to C$73.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EQB from C$85.00 to C$86.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of EQB from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of EQB from C$105.00 to C$88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, EQB has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$70.50.

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$55.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.65. EQB has a 52 week low of C$50.68 and a 52 week high of C$84.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.20.

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$187.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$172.85 million. Analysts predict that EQB will post 9.8800001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is 9.39%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

