EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Sells $705,917.88 in Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $705,917.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,791.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:EPAM traded down $5.31 on Thursday, reaching $435.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,513. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $328.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.19.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 276.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,938,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,104,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,514,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $333,066,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $722,658,000 after purchasing an additional 342,438 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Wedbush raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.71.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

