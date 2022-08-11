EOS Force Reaches Market Cap of $4.21 Million (EOSC)

EOS Force (EOSC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One EOS Force coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS Force has a total market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $174,442.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EOS Force has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00120592 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00023865 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.28 or 0.00275663 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00035815 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009453 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000272 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About EOS Force

EOS Force (CRYPTO:EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce. EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce.

Buying and Selling EOS Force

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

