EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Short Interest Update

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 257.1% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

ENQUF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of EnQuest from GBX 23 ($0.28) to GBX 21 ($0.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on EnQuest from GBX 41 ($0.50) to GBX 42 ($0.51) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS:ENQUF remained flat at $0.34 on Wednesday. EnQuest has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

