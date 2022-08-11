Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CFO Mandy Yang Sells 1,687 Shares

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,390,371.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 3.4 %

ENPH traded down $10.35 on Thursday, hitting $292.90. 2,897,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,155. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $308.88. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 212.06, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.06 and its 200-day moving average is $184.73.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank increased its position in Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.