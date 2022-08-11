Endeavour Silver’s (EDR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$6.00 price objective on the stock.

EDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.70.

EDR stock opened at C$4.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of C$3.77 and a 1 year high of C$7.49. The stock has a market cap of C$866.59 million and a PE ratio of 50.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.08.

Endeavour Silver ( TSE:EDR Get Rating ) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$73.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradford Cooke acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,032,881 shares in the company, valued at C$4,038,564.71.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

