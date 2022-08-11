EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) Trading 0.8% Higher

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSE:EMX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.91. 123,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 135,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

EMX Royalty Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $223.66 million, a P/E ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 19.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMX Royalty Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

