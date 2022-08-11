Emmerson (LON:EML) Trading Down 0.7%

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.70 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.75 ($0.08). Approximately 364,123 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,764,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.80 ($0.08).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Emmerson in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Emmerson Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.41. The stock has a market cap of £61.84 million and a P/E ratio of -22.50.

Insider Transactions at Emmerson

Emmerson Company Profile

In related news, insider Rupert Joy purchased 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £9,800 ($11,841.47).

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

