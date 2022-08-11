Emercoin (EMC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $914,667.28

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $914,667.28 and $7,673.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00048243 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000201 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002900 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,649,689 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Emercoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

