Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,801 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP increased its stake in NIKE by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 17,767 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,228,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,473,000. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the first quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 188,934 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,423,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.27. 272,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,325,714. The company has a market cap of $179.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.13 and a 200 day moving average of $122.88.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

