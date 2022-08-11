Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.09. The stock had a trading volume of 271,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,880. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $126.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.24 and its 200 day moving average is $100.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

