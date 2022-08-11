Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 37,611 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,611 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 228,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,943,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 245.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,617,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,481,960. The firm has a market cap of $159.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $164.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

