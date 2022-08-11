Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Short Interest Up 326.3% in July

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 326.3% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Elementis from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 144 ($1.74) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

EMNSF stock remained flat at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630. Elementis has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

