Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Reaches $0.0389 on Top Exchanges

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $17.20 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004105 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001561 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002197 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00015472 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00038301 BTC.
Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile
Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com.
Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.