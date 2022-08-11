Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.06-$1.13 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 2.1 %

ELAN traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,019,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,078. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.92. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.40.

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

