Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.06-1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.465-4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.68 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.12-0.18 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELAN. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.40.

ELAN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.57. 8,227,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,702,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 41.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 48,862 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10,808.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 872,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,814,000 after purchasing an additional 864,282 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 15.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $731,000.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

