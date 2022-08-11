Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.06-1.13 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELAN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,227,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,273. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average of $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

ELAN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.40.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth $83,259,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,045 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,163 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 22.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,838,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10,808.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 872,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,814,000 after purchasing an additional 864,282 shares during the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.