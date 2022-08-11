EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.36

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.36 and traded as high as $26.79. EDP Renováveis shares last traded at $26.79, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EDRVF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

EDP Renováveis Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.38.

EDP Renováveis Company Profile

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.