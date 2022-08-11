eBoost Market Capitalization Tops $394,060.43 (EBST)

eBoost (EBST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. During the last week, eBoost has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One eBoost coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a market cap of $394,060.43 and $23.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About eBoost

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eBoost Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

