Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Up 462.9% in July

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 462.9% from the July 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $28.66. 64,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,442. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $34.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.36.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1792 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 457.7% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 166,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 136,457 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $90,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

