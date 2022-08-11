Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.65

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.65 and traded as high as $11.98. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 75,692 shares traded.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

