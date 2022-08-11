Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 218.2% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Eat & Beyond Global Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EATBF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,339. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23. Eat & Beyond Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93.
About Eat & Beyond Global
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eat & Beyond Global (EATBF)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Eat & Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eat & Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.