EarnX Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (EARNX)

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. EarnX has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion and $46.39 million worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EarnX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, EarnX has traded up 360,260.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001575 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00015415 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00038414 BTC.
EarnX Profile
EarnX’s total supply is 6,885,116,849,966 coins. EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling EarnX
