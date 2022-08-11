E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.80 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.00) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €12.50 ($12.76) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($12.76) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.24) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($12.76) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday.

E.On Stock Performance

EOAN opened at €8.95 ($9.13) on Wednesday. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($6.84) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($11.02). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.05.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

