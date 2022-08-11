e-Gulden Trading Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0635 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.09 million and $58.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00019341 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00252095 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000682 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000967 BTC.
- ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000138 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000784 BTC.
- Verge (XVG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002237 BTC.
e-Gulden Profile
e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,992,858 coins and its circulating supply is 17,170,701 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.
Buying and Selling e-Gulden
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.