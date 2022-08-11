e-Gulden Trading Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0635 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.09 million and $58.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00019341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00252095 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000682 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000967 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002237 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,992,858 coins and its circulating supply is 17,170,701 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

