Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 2,324 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $139.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.22.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

