Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in Etsy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $116.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.94. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $1,545,819.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,545,819.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,280 shares of company stock worth $9,672,083. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

