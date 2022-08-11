Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 107,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,171,000 after acquiring an additional 48,438 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TROW. Citigroup lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $129.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.06 and a 200-day moving average of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.72 and a 1-year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

