Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $128.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

