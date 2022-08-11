Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $82.14 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.