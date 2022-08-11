Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.00

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and traded as high as $14.82. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 65,449 shares changing hands.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth about $681,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $682,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 23,115 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $207,000.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

