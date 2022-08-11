DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 79.7% from the July 15th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DTRT Health Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DTRT remained flat at $10.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03. DTRT Health Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $12.03.

Institutional Trading of DTRT Health Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition by 1.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 305,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition in the first quarter worth $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition by 1,627.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition by 19.5% in the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition in the first quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

DTRT Health Acquisition Company Profile

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

