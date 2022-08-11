Dragonchain Reaches Market Cap of $7.90 Million (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 11th. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $7.90 million and $46,923.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dragonchain has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,955.26 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003838 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00037417 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00127275 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00067592 BTC.
Dragonchain Coin Profile
Dragonchain (DRGN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 coins and its circulating supply is 370,774,090 coins. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Dragonchain
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.