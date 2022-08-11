Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stake Lessened by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,352 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Dollar General worth $30,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Dollar General by 40.7% during the first quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 59.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Performance

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DG stock opened at $254.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.87. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

