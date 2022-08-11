Discovery Value Fund Has $173.02 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Discovery Value Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,444,325 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 55,674 shares during the period. SEA comprises 12.8% of Discovery Value Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Discovery Value Fund’s holdings in SEA were worth $173,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in SEA by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,087 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in SEA by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 109,005 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $24,386,000 after buying an additional 55,625 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in SEA by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 2,507 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in SEA by 9,758.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on SEA from $156.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on SEA from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.94.

Shares of SE stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.43. The company had a trading volume of 181,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day moving average of $98.42. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $54.06 and a 12-month high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

