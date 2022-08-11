Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) vs. Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Critical Contrast

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) and Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Disco and Techtronic Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Disco $1.73 billion 5.23 $367.45 million $2.92 17.12 Techtronic Industries $13.20 billion 1.58 $1.10 billion N/A N/A

Techtronic Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Disco.

Dividends

Profitability

Disco pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Techtronic Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Disco pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Disco and Techtronic Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Disco 24.94% 22.73% 17.08% Techtronic Industries N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Disco and Techtronic Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Disco 1 0 1 0 2.00 Techtronic Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Techtronic Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Disco has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Techtronic Industries has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Techtronic Industries beats Disco on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. It also offers precision processing tools comprising dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment, as well as frames and cassettes, and additives for cutting waters. In addition, the company is involved in the disassembly and recycling of precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines, as well as provides training services for the maintenance and operation of its products. Further, it leases precision machines; and purchases and sells used machines. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers. The company provides floorcare products and accessories under the HOOVER, DIRT DEVIL, VAX, and ORECK brands, as well as to OEM customers. It serves Do-It-Yourself, professional, and industrial users in the home improvement, repair, maintenance, construction, and infrastructure industries. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong.

