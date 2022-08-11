Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. The firm had revenue of $237.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

DIN stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,461. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.82. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $61.29 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.15.

Dine Brands Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Several research analysts have commented on DIN shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,763,000 after acquiring an additional 54,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,700,000 after buying an additional 17,509 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,179,000 after buying an additional 17,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 47.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

