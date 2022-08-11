Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. The firm had revenue of $237.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Dine Brands Global Price Performance
DIN stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,461. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.82. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $61.29 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.15.
Dine Brands Global Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 37.99%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,763,000 after acquiring an additional 54,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,700,000 after buying an additional 17,509 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,179,000 after buying an additional 17,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 47.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
See Also
