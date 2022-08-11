Digix Gold Token Market Capitalization Reaches $998,915.52 (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (DGX) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $998,915.52 and $62.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be bought for $18.29 or 0.00075175 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,326.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004106 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00131138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00037450 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00062639 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Coin Profile

Digix Gold Token (DGX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 58,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,623 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

