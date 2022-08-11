DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. DigitalOcean updated its Q3 guidance to $0.22-0.23 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.74-0.75 EPS.

DigitalOcean Stock Up 11.7 %

DOCN stock opened at $52.67 on Thursday. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $133.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 16.59 and a quick ratio of 25.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.70.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $705,208.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after buying an additional 241,316 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after buying an additional 735,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,602,000 after buying an additional 46,376 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 44.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 686,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,689,000 after buying an additional 210,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 28.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,202,000 after buying an additional 121,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

