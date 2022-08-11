Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2022

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPSGet Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.19 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.50.

Digital Turbine Stock Down 1.8 %

APPS traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.91. 2,799,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,576,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.66, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.40. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $93.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.20.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth $21,530,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 39.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.