Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.19 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.50.

Digital Turbine Stock Down 1.8 %

APPS traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.91. 2,799,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,576,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.66, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.40. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $93.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth $21,530,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 39.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

