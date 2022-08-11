Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $388,118.81 and approximately $683.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009489 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00009972 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00229316 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000283 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Digital Reserve Currency

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

