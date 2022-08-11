Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHACW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Digital Health Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 26,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,103. Digital Health Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.45.

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

