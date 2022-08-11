Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.71.
Digi International Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DGII opened at $33.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 93.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.79. Digi International has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $35.71.
Insider Buying and Selling at Digi International
In other news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $273,334.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,994.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $286,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,745.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $273,334.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,994.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.
About Digi International
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
