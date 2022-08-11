Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.71.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII opened at $33.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 93.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.79. Digi International has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $35.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digi International

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Digi International had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $273,334.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,994.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $286,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,745.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $273,334.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,994.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

(Get Rating)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.