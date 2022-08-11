Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) VP David H. Sampsell Sells 18,683 Shares

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $613,176.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Digi International Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Digi International stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $33.36. 221,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,385. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Digi International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71.
Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.12 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 3.53%. Digi International’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Digi International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 553,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 42,508 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Digi International by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Digi International during the fourth quarter valued at $638,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Digi International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Digi International by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 50,906 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
