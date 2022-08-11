Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) VP David H. Sampsell Sells 18,683 Shares

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $613,176.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Digi International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Digi International stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $33.36. 221,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,385. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Digi International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.12 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 3.53%. Digi International’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Digi International to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Digi International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 553,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 42,508 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Digi International by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Digi International during the fourth quarter valued at $638,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Digi International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Digi International by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 50,906 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Articles

